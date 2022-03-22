|
ADVANCE.AI partners with FinScore

Tuesday 22 March 2022 11:50 CET | News

ADVANCE.AI has partnered with FinScore to help boost financial inclusion and access to the unbanked and underbanked customers in the Philippines and wider Southeast Asia (SEA).

The partnership will improve ADVANCE.AI’s credit profiling and risk management capabilities through FinScore’s digital solutions, namely Telco Data Credit Scoring and Fraud Prevention Solutions.

FinScore is a Philippines-based financial technology company that offers a credit scoring platform and fraud detection tool based on alternative data, including telco-based data. The company’s mission is to fill the financial gap by providing inclusive credit scoring and improving access to financial services for consumers in the country.

A provider of artificial intelligence, risk management, and digital lending solutions, ADVANCE.AI partners over 1,000+ enterprise clients across banking, financial services, payment, remittance and web3.0. Its One-Stop Platform powers real-time operational response and fraud detection with 100+ data points covering credit bureau, telco, social networks, utility, IP, and geolocation. 


Keywords: partnership, fraud prevention, financial inclusion, risk management, digitalisation
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Asia
