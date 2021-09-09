|
Adobe integrates Digidentity's eSignature

Thursday 9 September 2021

Digidentity has signed a resale agreement with Adobe, enabling Adobe to resell Digidentity's Advanced and Qualified Electronic signatures as part of the Adobe Sign service offering.

According to the official press release, using Digidentity’s Remote Identification (Advanced and Qualified) assurance service, organisations receive an onboarding process that can be completed within minutes, including real-time remote registration and a self-service portal to manage account lifecycles and invite users.

With the integration of Digidentity within Adobe, clients can start signing their documents with Advanced (AES) or Qualified (QES) signatures on their existing contract. Digidentity is a Qualified Trust Service Provider in accordance with eIDAS.


Keywords: e-invoicing, EIDAS, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
