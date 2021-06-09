|
ADIB, Visa partner to launch biometric authentication solution for ecommerce transactions in the UAE

Wednesday 9 June 2021 14:40 CET | News

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced a partnership with Visa to launch a biometric authentication solution for ecommerce transactions in the UAE.

The solution leverages the Visa Consumer Authentication Service to deliver a boost in customer experience and reinforced data security. The Visa Consumer Authentication Service aims to enhance user experience, as well as mitigate security and fraud risks by replacing traditional verification methods, such as OTP requirements, with biometric authentication using fingerprint and facial biometrics.

Once the solution is implemented, ADIB customers can authenticate their ecommerce transaction by using their ADIB Mobile application biometric authentication instead of the conventional OTP that is sent by SMS or email.

According to the press release, unlike conventional procedures for user authentication, biometrics makes it difficult for intruders to use illegally obtained consumer credentials, allowing for stronger security and a time-efficient experience.


Keywords: Visa, biometrics, biometric authentication, ecommerce, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Arab Emirates
