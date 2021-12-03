|
Acuant's identity verification solution receives FedRAMP authorisation

Friday 3 December 2021 14:20 CET | News

Tusted identity platform Acuant has achieved FedRAMP, JAB, and P-ATO authorisations for its AssureID, Ozone, and facial recognition system (COSFR) offerings.

Acuant is currently a trusted government partner providing identity verification services. The FedRAMP Moderate JAB P-ATO authorisation, as vetted by the Department of Defense (DoD), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the General Services Administration (GSA), confirms that these SaaS offerings meet all security and privacy controls for government-wide use and establish a continuous monitoring and annual assessment USD programme of the ongoing risk posture of these offerings.

Currently, the General Services Administration (GSA) Login.gov USD programme leverages COFRS for identity proofing on behalf of its federal customers in support of disaster relief, retirement system, and citisen benefits USD programme systems. Acuant is also a trusted partner of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, which vets its contractors and visitors through COSFR prior to granting physical access to the bank.


