Acuant's facial recognition software receives iBeta compliance

Acuant FaceID now offers biometric facial recognition match with liveness tests that are iBeta PAD Level 2 compliant using anti-spoofing technology as part of its suite of tools for identity verification helping combat fraudsters and sophisticated synthetic identity fraud. iBeta presentation attack detection (PAD) level 2 compliance means our solutions have been proven to prevent attacks from printed images/photos, masks, dolls, static images, recorded video or synthetic video, including deepfakes, from passing the liveness check.
Acuant FaceID has three classes to cater to every industry and use case. Acuant FaceID Standard is designed for businesses seeking fast and accurate results when convenience and user experience come first, while Acuant FaceID Government is designed for regulated industries and governments seeking compliance and security and uses a NIST tested algorithm for biometric facial recognition match and has an optional Advanced Passive Liveness Test.
Lastly, Acuant FaceID Enhanced is designed for high risk environments, those seeking the utmost certainty and fraud prevention and engages high performance facial recognition matching paired with server based enhanced liveness detection to establish genuine presence.
