News

Acuant acquires Hello Soda to strengthen its trusted identity platform

Tuesday 4 May 2021 14:47 CET | News

US-based trusted identity platform Acuant has announced the completion of the acquisition of UK-based identity verification and KYC solutions provider Hello Soda.

Along with the company’s expertise in e-money and gaming, with customers including VirginBet, Klarna, and Paysafe, the union will bring together powerful technology and data science capabilities that are key to unlocking trust in digital identities.

With a strong focus on ensuring businesses receive actionable insight, Hello Soda’s technology utilises proprietary analytics, matching algorithms and data science modelling to provide configurable and composite scoring, enabling businesses to make trusted decisions from the point of onboarding to enhanced due diligence (EDD) and continuous monitoring. Their dark web solution mitigates the risk of impersonation fraud by searching over 600 million records on the dark web for a customer’s information and provides an extra level of security by searching and monitoring customer PII against compromised data.


Keywords: identity verification, fraud detection, Acuant, acquisition
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
