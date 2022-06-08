Acronis debuts its new Advanced Data Loss Prevention

Drawing from experience enabling MSPs in data protection, this expansion resolves the main obstacles hindering the broader adoption of DLP solutions: grueling roll-out and cumbersome ongoing administrative execution.
Organisations have struggled to protect sensitive data from unauthorised access via external attacks or insider risks such as IT misconfigurations and human error.
The integration of behavioural-based DLP capabilities into the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud platform is what extends its ability to deliver unified data protection, cybersecurity, and management across systems, data, and workloads regardless of their location. It offers an unparalleled range of cyber protection capabilities that span the NIST cybersecurity framework from identification to recovery to ensure business continuity in the face of cybercriminals, insider risk threats or technology failure.
The early access version of Acronis Advanced DLP protects sensitive data transferred via a wide array of user and system connections including for example, instant messaging, and peripheral devices.
With a single platform and agent enabling this form of DLP, both MSPs and businesses will benefit from faster deployment and time-to-value, while avoiding all the most common threats to data.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions