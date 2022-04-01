Accel Limited acquires 26% stake in Secure lnteli technologies

The latter is a cybersecurity consulting and services company based in Bangalore with operations and customers in USA, Singapore, and Australia. This strategic investment is in line with Accel’s stated objective of expanding its IT security services portfolio to offer end to end Cyber Security solutions to its customers.
The company will be setting up a Global Security Operations Centre in Thiruvananthapuram as part of its expansion plan. Accel Group representatives stated that the strategic relationship between both organizations would bring out the technology capabilities to power the new Global Cyber Intelligence Centre supervised 24/7 by industry security experts who monitor deep, dark, and surface web for cyber-attacks on businesses and protect against adversaries.
