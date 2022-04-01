|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Accel Limited acquires 26% stake in Secure lnteli technologies

Friday 1 April 2022 14:21 CET | News

India-based Accel has announced that the company has acquired 26% stake in Secure lnteli technologies (formerly Biz Carta Technologies).

The latter is a cybersecurity consulting and services company based in Bangalore with operations and customers in USA, Singapore, and Australia. This strategic investment is in line with Accel’s stated objective of expanding its IT security services portfolio to offer end to end Cyber Security solutions to its customers.

The company will be setting up a Global Security Operations Centre in Thiruvananthapuram as part of its expansion plan. Accel Group representatives stated that the strategic relationship between both organizations would bring out the technology capabilities to power the new Global Cyber Intelligence Centre supervised 24/7 by industry security experts who monitor deep, dark, and surface web for cyber-attacks on businesses and protect against adversaries.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, cybersecurity, investment, bot attacks, financial crime
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like