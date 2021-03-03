|
ABA Bank chooses Alessa for AML compliance

Wednesday 3 March 2021 12:09 CET | News

Cambodia-based ABA Bank has selected Alessa to provide its transaction monitoring, risk scoring, fraud detection, and regulatory reporting needs to extend its compliance to AML and CFT regulations.

Alessa is used by financial institutions to meet their compliance and fraud prevention needs, being a solution that integrates with the existing infrastructure, and scales with organisations as their size and needs grow.

Cambodia has recently introduced new AML/CFT laws aimed at strengthening deficiencies identified by the Financial Action Task Force. Therefore, ABA Bank’s decision to use Alessa will help them to adapt to these regulations while supporting their digital transformation initiatives.


Keywords: AML, banks, regulation, CFT, fraud management, risk management
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Cambodia
