News

9 mln easyJet customer details exposed in cyberattack

Wednesday 20 May 2020 12:27 CET | News

easyJet has unveiled that the personal information of 9 million customers was accessed in a sophisticated cyberattack on the airline.

The company said that email addresses and travel details were accessed, and it would contact the customers affected. Out of the 9 million people affected, 2,208 had credit card details stolen, however, no passport details were uncovered.

Those customers whose credit card details were taken have been contacted, while everyone else affected will be contacted by 26 May. easyJet mentioned it ‘closed off this unauthorised access’ and reported the incident to the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the data regulator.


Keywords: EasyJet, cyberattack, customers' details, fraud, ICO, data regulator, credit cards, passport, unauthorised access
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
