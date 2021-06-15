|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

4finance partners iDenify to offer identity verification services to clients

Tuesday 15 June 2021 15:04 CET | News

4finance, a Latvia-based consumer lending group, has announced a partnership with iDenfy to offer identity verification services to its clients.

iDenfy’s AI facial recognition systems enable companies to comply with various anti-money laundering regulations and satisfy due diligence obligations such as KYC, which is required by regulatory boards and law enforcement agencies. The decision by 4finance was a technology data-driven one, as over 70% of its client base is now applying for loans on their mobile devices, according to the press release.

iDenfy provides online identity verification services for financial, sharing-economy, and gaming industries. The company uses triplicate facial recognition systems along with access to document verification databases in hundreds of countries, backed by 24/7 human supervision.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: iDenfy, identity verification, KYC, artificial intelligence
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Latvia
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like