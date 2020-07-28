Sections
News

3Pillar Global announces partnership with NS8

Tuesday 28 July 2020 09:00 CET | News

US-based product lifecycle management and software product development company 3Pillar Global has announced a partnership with fraud prevention platform NS8.

According to the press release, NS8 is leveraging its recent USD 123 million from venture funding to partner with 3Pillar Global in fueling product development and expanding global reach. 

Therefore, 3Pillar's product consulting and management leaders will counsel, coach, and train NS8's teams on tools and data-driven processes to enable rapid scaling and growth.

3Pillar Global builds software products that power digital businesses, while NS8’s fraud prevention platform combines behavioural analytics, real-time scoring, and global monitoring to help online businesses minimise risk. Besides, its patented scoring technology provides actionable data about the type, quality, and trustworthiness of transactions, which businesses leverage to automate fraud management workflows to suit their individual needs.


