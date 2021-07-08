1LINK, Cydea Tech and Skurio launch cybersecurity solution in Pakistan

1TIP, a threat intelligence platform designed to promote better detection of data breaches and external cyber threats is now live with an initial cohort of banks in the region and the coalition will scale operations to support banking organisations nationwide in 2021.
The solution relies on the Skurio Digital Risk Protection product to monitor surface, deep and Dark Web sources around the clock, to provide intelligence on hacking groups and leaks of sensitive information.
The move comes as part of a strategic government initiative to promote better consumer protection as digital banking services are adopted. 1LINK was established by a consortium of 11 banking partners in Pakistan.
Banks signing up to service benefit from local expertise provided by the CydeaTech team who have established a hitlist of threat actors and intelligence sources relevant to banking institutions in conjunction with Skurio’s own threat intelligence experts.
