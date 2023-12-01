1Kosmos unifies identity verification across web and mobile platforms

This new capability does not require a mobile app and seeks to create a frictionless web user journey by eliminating the need for a separate application to capture identity documents and meet identity assurance level (IAL) requirements. Unique to 1Kosmos is the use of a privacy by design architecture where personal information is accessible only upon user consent.
Creates separate 'verification sessions’ for identity proofing with any type of document including driver’s license, passport, National ID and more;
Provides a standalone web client that can extract identity data and validate the authenticity of the document template;
Offers an interface to define risk thresholds for decision-making on liveness, selfie match, etc;
Supports integration with third-party providers to validate authenticity of documents and data;
Enables administrators to review the result from the extraction of documents and data along with a recommendation from 1Kosmos on the status of verification;
Enables organisations to build custom user verification journeys via the 1Kosmos control plane;
Provides pre-deployment testing via proofing URLs;
Includes built-in support for internationalisation;
Meets W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.
