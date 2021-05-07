|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Zuora partners with Vertalo

Friday 7 May 2021 14:45 CET | News

US-based cloud-based subscription management company Zuora has announced a cooperation with digital asset management platform Vertalo to introduce Zuora Billing on Vertalo's operating system.

Vertalo specialises in asset tokenization and concentrates on ensuring investor compliance, capitalisation tables for blockchains and provision of a database and transhipment point for assets. The partnership enables Vertalo to reduce the time required for handling financial processes and remove technological barriers in private asset management.

Zuora Billing results in Vertalo being able to network private issuers and investors on one platform and optimise pricing. According to a Vertalo representative, this helps the company manage complex billing processes for subscriptions and future-proof their business. Vertalo now plans to focus on valuable platform innovations after achieving a short time-to-market with the Zuora platform.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital assets, blockchain, tokenization
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like