Zipmex partners Visa to launch payment card

Friday 6 August 2021 11:51 CET | News

Zipmex, a digital asset platform, has announced a strategic partnership to take advantage of the combined strength of Zipmex and Visa’s global payments platform and network.

Extending the flexibility of Zipmex’s payment program, ZipSpend, customers will soon have the option to get access to the 70 million merchants in Visa’s global network as it seeks to bridge digital assets with traditional payment infrastructure.

Zipmex and Visa will work together to educate and enable Visa’s global network of global fintech partners and marketplace partners looking to benefit from the power of digital assets for worldwide payments. The new payment product, a Visa-branded payment card, will give cardholders the freedom to convert their digital assets to fiat currency to spend anywhere Visa is accepted. The new payment card will be available to anyone who has passed its KYC process, subject to local compliance and regulation. 


Keywords: partnership, Visa, product launch, KYC
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





