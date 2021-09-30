|
Yellow Card raises USD 15 mln in Series A

Thursday 30 September 2021 13:10 CET | News

Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange, Yellow Card, has announced a USD 15 million Series A, the to ramp up hiring and continue its expansion across the continent.

The round was led by Valar Ventures, Third Prime, and Castle Island Ventures with participation from Square, Blockchain.com Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, BlockFi, Fabric Ventures, Raba Partnership, MoonPay, GreenHouse Capital, and more.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2018, the US and Africa-based Yellow Card team has sought to make cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT Stablecoin accessible to anyone in Africa. As representatives said, they believe in Yellow Card's vision of a Pan-African cryptocurrency platform.


Keywords: funding, stablecoin, cryptocurrency exchange, unbanked
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Africa
