XLink announces several strategic partnerships

Tuesday 18 June 2024 14:03 CET | News

XLink has announced several strategic partnerships aiming to improve its security framework and operational capabilities.

 

The first collaboration involves teaming up with Fireblocks, a platform known for its secure infrastructure in managing digital asset operations. Through this partnership, Fireblocks' Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology will improve XLink's wallet and smart contract management, aiming to support security measures for digital asset protection and operational efficiency. 

Fireblocks has achieved several certifications, including Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CSSS) Qualified Service Provider Level III, SOC2 Type III, and ISO certifications for security, cloud, and privacy. 

In response to recent security challenges, XLink has also partnered with Ancilia, a leading Web3 security firm. This alliance focuses on strengthening XLink's security framework to become a secure Bitcoin liquidity aggregator in DeFi. Ancilia's technology will provide continuous monitoring, real-time threat detection, and proactive security measures across XLink's operations. 

XLink previously collaborated with digital asset custody provider Cobo to improve crypto management and set new security standards. By integrating advanced MPC technology from Cobo, XLink aims to ensure robust security management of digital assets on its platform.

 

More information about these companies

XLink operates as an omnichain liquidity network facilitating Bitcoin utility across different blockchains. The platform aims to enhance interoperability and efficiency in crypto transactions, targeting a global institutional audience. Fireblocks, serving exchanges, custodians, banks, and trading desks, secures digital asset operations through its Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. 

Ancilia specialises in cybersecurity solutions for Web3 enterprises, emphasising threat intelligence and prevention to protect decentralised platforms.


More: Link


