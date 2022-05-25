|
WISeKey launches Trusted Identity Metaverse with human centric approach

Wednesday 25 May 2022 14:47 CET | News

Switzerland-based cybersecurity company WISeKey has rolled out Trused Identity Metaverse designed to ensure the potential of Web 3.0.

The objective of the WISeKey metaverse is to bring together innovators in the global blockchain, Defi, NFT, and metaverse communities, content creators, social commentators, entrepreneurs, and investment institutions to gain a deeper understanding of where this technology is going and to help chart a path forward.

WISeKey Metaverse showcased how identity Avatars will allow people to navigate the metaverse using its WISeID technolog, delegating their presence on the Metaverse to authenticated versions of themselves created via machine learning that would navigate and do all sorts of transactions on their behalf.

WISeID first generation acted as a trusted identity service that enables access to the web and mobile applications with authentication techniques. WISeID supports online KYC onboarding, OTP, and digital certificate login, and a ‘hands-free’ secure login based on QR-Codes which users can read using the WISeID suite of mobile applications without even having to type any passwords.

The WISeID second generation Digital Identities in Metaverse includes an identification module that its built into the protocol, while supplementary applications will be developed. Users will have autonomy over their identity, meaning that they are in full control of their personal identification information and hence, need not to rely on any central entity or third party for identity verification. With a NFT identity, users can create, sign, and verify claims, while parties who interact with a user will be able to prove their identity. Additionally, users will be able to selectively disclose their information.

Users can establish a reputation on Metaverse through digital identities, improving the way we exchange value. Value is exchanged through digital signatures, requests for verification, and transactions. These transactions then allow a user to gradually build a reputation which can be inspected and verified by other digital identities and value intermediaries.


Keywords: metaverse, NFT, blockchain, DeFi, product launch, digital identity, online authentication, fraud prevention
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: WISeKey
Countries: World
WISeKey

