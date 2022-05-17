|
Wirex Wallet launches NFT functionality and payment method

Tuesday 17 May 2022 14:50 CET | News

Branded as the world’s first mass-market non-custodial wallet, Wirex Wallet, has expanded its features and functionality to allow users to add NFTs to their wallet. 

Wirex Wallet users can also purchase crypto directly on various blockchains and pay through Google Pay or Apple Pay. Moreover, clients from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Portugal will be the first ones to benefit from alternative payment methods.

Holders of this digital wallet can now store and hold NFTs on multiple blockchains and use over 100 cryptocurrencies, as well as store all their blockchain-based assets in one place for enhanced convenience. Wirex Wallet’s biometric-based security system removes the need of private keys, which means users can use their NFTs whenever they want. At the same time, the wallet boasts multi-party computation (MPC) security to ensure that only authenticated owners can have access to their assets.

The company announced that it is releasing a series of new features to ease crypto transactions on the platform and, following a partnership with uTorg, they can purchase tokens on Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, and Binance Smart Chain blockchains. 

Keywords: blockchain, NFT, Ethereum, tokenization, multi-factor authentication, mobile payments, local payment method
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Apple Pay, Binance, Google Pay, Wirex Wallet
Countries: World
Discover all the Company news on Apple Pay and other articles related to Apple Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





