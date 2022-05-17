Wirex Wallet launches NFT functionality and payment method

Wirex Wallet users can also purchase crypto directly on various blockchains and pay through Google Pay or Apple Pay. Moreover, clients from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Portugal will be the first ones to benefit from alternative payment methods.
Holders of this digital wallet can now store and hold NFTs on multiple blockchains and use over 100 cryptocurrencies, as well as store all their blockchain-based assets in one place for enhanced convenience. Wirex Wallet’s biometric-based security system removes the need of private keys, which means users can use their NFTs whenever they want. At the same time, the wallet boasts multi-party computation (MPC) security to ensure that only authenticated owners can have access to their assets.
