Wirex, Mastercard launch multicurrency debit card

Tuesday 9 March 2021 14:01 CET | News

UK-based digital payment platform, Wirex, has launched its multicurrency Mastercard debit card in the UK and EEA, as well as its new rewards programme, X-tras, across the globe.

After reaching 75,000 people on the waitlist for the new card, these new features will help to make crypto more accessible to everyone. Building on this partnership, the new Mastercard debit card will mallow users to spend up to 18 crypto and traditional currencies in real-time. 

Mastercard principal membership enables Wirex to issue payment cards directly to consumers, making it easier for people to buy, hold and exchange multiple traditional and cryptocurrencies. Consumers can convert their cryptocurrencies into traditional fiat currency, which can be spent everywhere Mastercard is accepted around the world.

The features include real-time point-of-sale conversion, exclusive interbank and OTC exchange rates, free international ATM withdrawals, zero monthly fees and free fiat-to-fiat exchanges.

