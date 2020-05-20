Wirex diversifies funding options for customers in Russia

Wirex, a payments platform, has enabled customers in Russia to fund their accounts by allowing top-ups using domestic bank cards.
Users can now link their bank-issued credit or debit card to their Wirex account to buy digital currencies on the platform, a move that represents the early stages of a full feature roll-out across the country. Enabling card top-ups means that verified Wirex customers in Russia can purchase cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DAI and WXT.
The platform recently reached a milestone of 3 million users and will launch services in the US shortly, with expansion into further territories imminent, according to the official press release. Wirex will roll out domestic bank card top-ups for Russian customers in May 2020.
