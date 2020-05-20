Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Wirex diversifies funding options for customers in Russia

Wednesday 20 May 2020 07:58 CET | News

Wirex, a payments platform, has enabled customers in Russia to fund their accounts by allowing top-ups using domestic bank cards.

Users can now link their bank-issued credit or debit card to their Wirex account to buy digital currencies on the platform, a move that represents the early stages of a full feature roll-out across the country. Enabling card top-ups means that verified Wirex customers in Russia can purchase cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DAI and WXT.

The platform recently reached a milestone of 3 million users and will launch services in the US shortly, with expansion into further territories imminent, according to the official press release.  Wirex will roll out domestic bank card top-ups for Russian customers in May 2020.

Wirex is a UK FCA-regulated global digital payment platform, based in London with offices in Singapore, Kiev, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DAI, WXT, Wirex, cards, cryptocurrency, payments provider, domestic bank card top-ups, Russia
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Russian Federation
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like