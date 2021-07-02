WazirX, TRM Labs to deploy crypto compliance platform

TRM Labs provides a full-service platform for crypto compliance and risk management, including tools for wallet screening, transaction monitoring, and investigations. TRM's monitoring capability spans 360,000+ digital assets across 20+ blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Dogecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin, and others, representing the most extensive asset coverage in the industry.
The partnership comes as crypto usage and demand surges in India, with trading volumes increasing significantly following recent clarification on access of banking services to cryptocurrency businesses in India.
India-based authorities have previously expressed concern that crypto assets could be used for criminal activity such as money laundering and funding terrorism, signalling the importance for exchanges like WazirX to demonstrate a robust capability to detect and prevent illicit activity from occurring on its platform.
