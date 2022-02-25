WazirX to release APIs to help devs build crypto exchanges

The announcement comes after the government has given some sort of legitimacy to cryptocurrencies after levying a tax on them. Though, the Finance Ministry has categorically denied that the move makes them legal in India. The exchange, acquired by Binance, said entrepreneurs participating in the programme would also receive technical assistance and guidance in developing product modules and counselling on KYC and AML compliance concerns.
WazirX will assist these budding entrepreneurs in obtaining funding by connecting them with eager venture capitalists. It has partnered with a few venture capital funds to help users grow more by providing grants and funding opportunities.
The entrepreneurs need to submit their Minimum Viable Product, which the WazirX mentors would subsequently review for building their exchanges with limitless potential. With the world equipping itself for Web 3.0, the Indian audience will be able to adapt to the crypto and blockchain fields with the help of this programme.
