Venmo launches crypto services

Wednesday 21 April 2021 15:03 CET | News

PayPal-powered P2P mobile payments app Venmo launched supporting cryptocurrencies, allowing users to buy, sell, or hold Bitcoin (BTC) and other coins.

Customers can view crypto trends, purchase or sell cryptocurrency, and use in-app guides, videos, and FAQs to learn more about cryptocurrencies. Venmo customers currently have four options available: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Customers may also opt to share their crypto journey with their friends while making transactions.

A Venmo representative states that the aim of the launch is to provide users with an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the process of purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies and debunks some of the common consumer questions and misconceptions. According to the company's press release, the introduction of the feature reflects PayPal's goal of spreading awareness and educating its customers on the value and utility of cryptocurrencies.


More: Link


Keywords: product launch, cryptocurrency, PayPal, Bitcoin
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
