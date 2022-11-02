Subscribe
News

Värdex launches crypto voucher cards in Swiss post offices

Wednesday 2 November 2022 15:32 CET | News

Switzerland-based blockchain company Värdex Suisse has announced launching a retail voucher card for cryptocurrencies at Swiss Post.

 

The cryptonow voucher card for cryptocurrencies can now be bought in almost 800 post offices in Switzerland. A customer survey by cryptonow has shown that customers most often buy the gift card to themselves. After releasing the voucher cards at points of sale such as Manor, K Kiosk, Volg, Migrolino, MediaMarkt, and various gas stations, Swiss Post is now making cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. Värdex is a provider of crypto financial services for private customers in Switzerland. The voucher cards have been on the market since the end of 2020.


New cryptocurrency options

In addition to Bitcoins, selected providers now offer the currencies Ethereum, Solana, Polkadot and Avalanche. Ethereum is not just a pure cryptocurrency but also a technology for decentralised apps, that uses programmable contracts. Solana is also well suited as a basis for decentralised apps, such as decentralised crypto exchanges. Additionally, Polkadot is a blockchain protocol that makes it possible to connect disparate blockchains and let them communicate with each other. Lastly, the Avalanche blockchain also supports decentralised apps and the execution of smart contracts.


Easier access to cryptocurrencies

According to a Värdex representative, cryptocurrency is considered to be technologically complex and insecure but the company aims to enable cryptocurrencies to reach more than just the crypto community through their voucher card. The representative states that the cryptonow voucher card is a channel for crypto beginners who have not yet dealt with the purchase of cryptocurrencies. It enables customers to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies easily and without any previous knowledge and experience.

Expansion to  post offices

From November 2022, the crypotonow cards will be available in almost 800 Swiss Post branches. According to a Swiss Post representative, the cryptonow voucher card will offer customers in their branch network simplified access to the crypto world. With the launch in the post offices, the voucher cards from cryptonow are available in over 4,500 points of sale in Switzerland.

Activation process 

The cryptonow voucher card is available from the post office for Swiss francs. Later, the buyer can decide individually when to activate the card on their smartphone or computer. Once activated, the value of the gift card will be converted to the relevant cryptocurrency at real-time exchange rates. The whole process works with high-security standards and aims to give consumers flexibility and control. The card also offers so-called "cold storage", meaning an offline wallet to keep cryptocurrencies safe and protected.


More: Link


Keywords: expansion, product upgrade, cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Värdex Suisse
Countries: Switzerland
