Värdex launches crypto voucher cards in Swiss post offices

The cryptonow voucher card for cryptocurrencies can now be bought in almost 800 post offices in Switzerland. A customer survey by cryptonow has shown that customers most often buy the gift card to themselves. After releasing the voucher cards at points of sale such as Manor, K Kiosk, Volg, Migrolino, MediaMarkt, and various gas stations, Swiss Post is now making cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone. Värdex is a provider of crypto financial services for private customers in Switzerland. The voucher cards have been on the market since the end of 2020.
The cryptonow voucher card is available from the post office for Swiss francs. Later, the buyer can decide individually when to activate the card on their smartphone or computer. Once activated, the value of the gift card will be converted to the relevant cryptocurrency at real-time exchange rates. The whole process works with high-security standards and aims to give consumers flexibility and control. The card also offers so-called "cold storage", meaning an offline wallet to keep cryptocurrencies safe and protected.
