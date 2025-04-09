Subscribe
News

US Justice Department disbands crypto enforcement unit

Wednesday 9 April 2025 12:56 CET | News

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially closed its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET).

 

The division was established in 2021 to investigate digital asset-related crime. The move reflects a recent shift in the federal government’s approach to bitcoin and cryptocurrency oversight under the current administration. 

An internal DOJ memorandum circulated on Monday, 7 April 2025, confirmed that the unit would be dissolved with immediate effect. Cases previously handled by the NCET will be reassigned to existing teams within the department’s Criminal Division. No replacement task force has been announced to date.

 

DOJ restructures crypto oversight functions 

Formed during the Biden administration, the NCET was tasked with addressing complex investigations involving digital assets, such as ransomware, illicit transactions via crypto exchanges, and fraud schemes. The unit had worked in coordination with other federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as international law enforcement bodies. 

The dissolution follows a directive from a senior DOJ official appointed earlier this year, who characterised the NCET as a misstep by the previous administration. According to the internal guidance, the unit’s strategy was considered ineffective, with an emphasis on publicity over sustainable enforcement. 

The decision is consistent with recent efforts by the Trump administration to scale back what it views as excessive regulatory intervention in the crypto sector. This includes a more restrained enforcement posture from the SEC and public messaging from the president in support of a more permissive environment for digital innovation. 

According to BitcoinMagazine, reaction within the cryptocurrency industry has been mixed. Some stakeholders interpret the move as a signal of regulatory relief, while others remain sceptical about how the change will affect ongoing investigations and future policy direction.


Source: Link


