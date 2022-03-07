|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ukraine to issue NFT collection to fund armed forces

Monday 7 March 2022 13:03 CET | News

Ukraine has planned to issue its own collection of NFTs, as it looks to capitalise on a flood of crypto donations to back its war against Russia.

The move is the latest sign of the Ukrainian government embracing digital assets as a way to fund its armed forces in their battle and comes after it raised more than USD 270 million in ‘war bonds’.

Cryptocurrencies totalling nearly USD 50 million have been donated to the government.

The Ukrainian government had previously announced plans to reward crypto donors with an airdrop, a term used to describe a free transfer of a digital asset, to encourage people to donate.

However, Mykhailo Fedorov, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, said it was cancelling these plans and would not be issuing ‘fungible tokens’. Instead, he confirmed the country would launch NFTs to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

It is unclear what these NFTs will consist of or whether they will be transferred for free or sold in an auction, for additional fundraising.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Russia Ukraine War, NFT, cryptocurrency, digital assets, Token
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Ukraine
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like