Ukraine recognises crypto and passes legislation to regulate it

Friday 10 September 2021 10:02 CET | News

The Ukrainian Parliament has adopted legislation regulating foreign and domestic cryptocurrency exchanges operating from within the country.

Ukraine is hoping its new digital asset regulations will attract foreign crypto exchanges to set up shop in the Eastern European nation.

The legislation is based on the existing standards developed by the intergovernmental policy-making organisation, Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation will be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the new digital asset regulation and guiding the industry’s growth in adherence to international standards.


More: Link


Keywords: regulation, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange, blockchain
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Ukraine
