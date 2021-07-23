|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Ukraine plans for crypto integration by 2024

Friday 23 July 2021 15:12 CET | News

Government and business representatives in Ukraine have produced a roadmap to integrate cryptocurrencies by 2024.

The authors of the new strategy want to see half of Ukrainians using digital currencies by 2024. The East European nation is expected to regulate its crypto space by the end of 2021. The plan has been presented by officials from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, other government institutions and representatives of the private sector.

The roadmap envisages various regulatory, educational, and infrastructural activities. Participants in the initiative have already established several working groups to achieve a set of goals. One of the key areas they intend to focus efforts on is the introduction of a relevant legal terminology and the adoption of necessary by-laws.

To do that, however, Ukraine must first adopt comprehensive legislation to govern its crypto industry. A draft law ‘On Virtual Assets’ was voted through at the first reading in the Ukrainian parliament in December 2020. Since then, the bill which aims to regulate cryptocurrency transactions in the country has been revised and in June 2021 the parliamentary Committee on Digital Transformation recommended its final adoption.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, digital currency, regulation, crypto asset
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Ukraine
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like