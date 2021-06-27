|
UK bans Binance operations in the country

Monday 28 June 2021 15:00 CET | News

UK-based Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said crypto exchange Binance cannot conduct any regulated activity and issued a warning to consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally, according to Reuters.

In a notice dated June 25 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance Markets Ltd, Binance's only regulated UK-based entity, ‘must not, without the prior written consent of the FCA, carry out any regulated activities... with immediate effect’. It also issued a warning to consumers about Binance Markets and the wider Binance group.

Binance said in a statement that Binance Markets, which it acquired in 2020, was not yet using its regulatory permissions, and that the FCA's move would not impact services offered on its Binance.com website.


Keywords: Binance, FCA, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency exchange
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United Kingdom
