News

UATP, BitPay to tap into cryptocurrency's growing payment popularity

Thursday 9 September 2021 09:25 CET | News

Global payment network UATP has partnered with BitPay, a provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, according to the official press release.

The partnership allows UATP to offer its network the ability to accept payments in Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and six other popular cryptocurrencies for travel. Travel and leisure are among the top five items purchased with cryptocurrency based on a recent Pymnts.com survey. 

Bitcoin has surpassed the USD 1 trillion market capitalisation and is recognized as the 5th largest currency in the world. BitPay, a crypto payments pioneer, has processed more than USD 5 billion in blockchain payments since launching in 2011.


