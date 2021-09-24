|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Twitter readies Bitcoin payments, explores NFTs

Friday 24 September 2021 14:56 CET | News

Twitter has announced it is integrating bitcoin payments through Strike, and adding support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Twitter is integrating bitcoin payments via Strike, which in turn uses the Lightning Network, a blockchain-fuelled network that enables real-time transactions. To participate, users in eligible geographies must create a Strike account to be able to receive bitcoin payments. 

Twitter doesn’t plan to stop there and is also exploring non-fungible tokens, which are largely an Ethereum phenomenon, Yahoo News explains. The crypto community is already known for adding NFTs as their profile picture on their Twitter accounts, so this would not be a stretch.

Twitter also wants to add an NFT authentication feature for creators of these popular digital assets. Doing so would let Twitter users verify their NFT avatars.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bitcoin, Twitter, blockchain, NFT
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like