Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Transact365 expands its crypto processing product suite

Monday 17 June 2024 08:42 CET | News

UK-based fintech Transact365 has announced its plans to expand its crypto processing solutions suite, bringing the total number to ten cryptocurrencies.

As per the information detailed in the press release, Transact365, a global service provider supporting merchants across the world, expanded its crypto processing solutions and now, through its proprietary technology, delivers ten cryptocurrencies under its suite of international payment solutions. Additionally, by being an early adopter of payments for digital currencies, the company has enabled merchants to accept crypto payments since 2018.

Transact365 has announced its plans to expand its crypto processing solutions suite, bringing the total number to ten cryptocurrencies.

More information on the announcement

After the current update, Transact365 is set to allow merchants leveraging its payments platform to accept and process five new cryptocurrencies, including ERC20, TRON & TRC20, Binance Coin (BNB) & Binance Smart Chain (BSC), globally. The upgrade comes as an addition to the already present capabilities which enable merchants to accept and process Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDTT/USDTE), and Litecoin (LTC). Also, considering the current crypto environment, Transact365 mentioned its awareness regarding compliance policies specific to the industry, such as Markets in Crypto Assets Regulations (MiCA), the travel rule, and the source of wealth.

Moreover, representatives from Transact365 highlighted that the company is committed to enabling merchants with improved technology and providing them with access to payment solutions that can support their business objectives and customer preferences. By expanding its cryptocurrency processing capabilities, the company intended to advance its allegiance to offering security, whilst ensuring simplified transactions worldwide.

In addition, as a PCI Level 1 Payment Gateway, Transact365 is connected to more than 50 global acquirers and alternative payment methods, with the company supporting Visa and Mastercard transactions and Open Banking payments. Through its solutions, the fintech aims to serve the needs and requirements of merchants intending to digitally enhance their operations and enter the online space.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: cryptocurrency, crypto asset, crypto, online payments, payments , product launch
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Transact365
Countries: World
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

Transact365

|
Discover all the Company news on Transact365 and other articles related to Transact365 in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like