|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Themis raises USD 9 mln in seed funding

Thursday 21 April 2022 14:57 CET | News

Collaborative governance, risk, and compliance platform Themis has raised USD 9 million in a seed funding round led by TTV Capital.

Themis allows banks, fintechs, and cryptocurrencies to create a strong compliance environment instantly when enabling collaboration, allowing industries to create mutual standards and push innovation forward. 

The company is building enterprise-grade software that is already used by fintechs and community banks and will use the funds to hire key executives and build new partnerships with industry players. Themis’ solutions provide customisable tech and boost a user-friendly interface, making it easier for members of various industries to achieve specific priorities through a singular compliance tool.

In the past year, Themis focused on developing a product that integrates both innovative and well-established industries, including crypto, to formalise regulatory standards to benefit both investors and companies. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: funding, regulation, cryptocurrency, fintech, compliance
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies: Themis, TTV Capital
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more

Themis

|

TTV Capital

|
Discover all the Company news on Themis and other articles related to Themis in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like