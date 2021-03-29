|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

The Monetary Authority of Singapore sets new AML/CFT guidelines

Monday 29 March 2021 09:58 CET | News

MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) has published a new infographic setting out its supervisory expectations on AML/CFT controls for the Digital Payment Token (DPT) sector.

The infographic is intended to raise industry awareness among DPT service providers of sectoral money laundering and terrorism financing (ML/TF) risks, and provide additional information to support their implementation of effective controls.

In Singapore, MAS has noted an upward trend of suspicious virtual asset transactions reports lodged with law enforcement, including transactions relating to scams, fraud, cybersecurity related offences, and darknet marketplaces. Law enforcement agencies have also taken a series of enforcement actions against illicit DPT activities.

The infographic outlines the key components of PS-N02, with which DPT service providers are expected to comply. Specifically, detailed guidance is provided in relation to requirements to assess risk in new products and technologies, enhanced CDD for PEPs and higher risk customers, ongoing monitoring of business relations and transactions, and value transfer requirements.

MAS also highlights that DPT service providers should conduct regular reviews of their policies, procedures and controls.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital currency, AML, CFT, regulation
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like