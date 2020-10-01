|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

The Bayesian Group acquires Money Button to offer digital wallet solution

Thursday 1 October 2020 14:55 CET | News

UK-based fintech Bayesian Group has announced the acquisition of crypto non-custodial wallet Money Button.

Via the Money Button digital asset wallet, users have access to multiple outputs, blockchain data, smart contracts, currency conversion, a REST API, and an OAuth API. The acquisition of Money Button enhanced the Bayesian Group’s ability to develop its smart contracts management platform and liquidity ecosystem. 

The Bayesian Group is a collective o f companies operating in the Fintech and Digital Asset Investment market. Bayesian Labs creates software, market research and trading algorithms. Built on top of that technology and research are financial services such as Market Making, Liquidity Provision and an OTC desk delivered by Fabriik Markets. The Fund (a segregated portfolio) is an alpha-generating AI-powered hedge fund that leverages proprietary algorithms to provide outsized returns to its institutional investors.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bayesian Group, Money Button, digital wallet, blockchain, smart contracts, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition, UK, Europe, EMEA
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like