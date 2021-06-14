Thailand prohibits NFT trading

Meme-like tokens such as Dogecoin and Fan-tokens are also be banned from trading on digital asset exchanges. Thailand’s new rules will cover everything from sports collectibles to NFTs representing rights in a physical luxury item such as a watch or even real estate.
The SEC did not provide any specific reason for the ban. Some potential grounds are the recurring scams relating to digital assets. As these assets became more popular, there have been more opportunities for scammers to successfully sell different NFTs or fan-tokens than the ones advertised.
Another potential reason is the unrealistic valuation related to these digital assets. While the NFT hype is past its peak, some of these assets, which represent nothing more than a file and an abstract ownership right to something, are still being sold for thousands of dollars. The purchasers are the ones willingly making the decision to invest in the tokens, but the SEC might be trying to protect investors from a potentially extreme devaluation of the assets.
Similarly, the ban might be related to these assets weak link to ownership rights, some of which are issued by people who don’t own the intellectual property related to the digital asset. In the US, DC Comics warned its artists that they don’t own the rights to original cartoon drawings after a Wonder Woman NFT sold for USD 1.85 million.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions