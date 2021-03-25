Tesla accepts Bitcoin payments 

Initially, the option is only available in the US, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that Bitcoin payments will also be possible in other countries over the course of 2021. Since 24 March 2021, Tesla has been accepting payments in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin when buying its electric cars. Tesla is however not planning to exchange the Bitcoin amounts collected through payments into classic currencies. In February 2021, Tesla announced the purchase of Bitcoin for USD 1.5 billion and also announced that it would soon accept payments in the digital currency.
Bitcoin payments at Tesla are not as simple as entering a credit card number, seeing as the prices on the Tesla website are still in USD, and the buyer gets a converted BTC amount that they have to pay within a certain time window. Tesla has given an approximate value of BTC 0.0018376 for the order fee of USD 100. Tesla warns that the Bitcoin payment can be lost if the wrong address is entered during the transfer because Bitcoin payments cannot be reversed. Currently, Bitcoin is the only digital currency accepted by Tesla.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions