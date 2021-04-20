TeraBlock receives USD 2.4 million funding

TeraBlock has completed a successful capital round from a variety of investors, including AU21, BTX Capital, and Blocksync Ventures to support the company's operations and growth. The company aims to become a one-stop solution for all needs of crypto newbies by offering a range of trading automation tools that can be used on the Accompany blockchain. Users will be able to buy crypto through the TeraBlock exchange using any debit or credit card and easily manage the assets through trading automation.
TeraBlock offers four indices based on total market capitalisation, asset performance, project overview and statistical data with different risk-return profiles. Once an index is selected and confirmed, the platform will automatically buy and trade the funds. It looks for the best exit opportunity at the time of a market correction to protect the funds from high volatility. For advanced users, TeraBlock offers an automated portfolio trading tool, where users can set their own strategies by choosing from a list of options or defining their own. The TeraBlock Exchange is powered by the TBC Token, a utility token that helps minimise fees. If a user holds a percentage of their portfolio in TBC, the platform will waive all fees beyond the standard exchange fee, even for automated strategies and indices.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions