News

Tencent launches its NFT trading platform

Tuesday 3 August 2021 14:45 CET | News

Tencent has launched an NFT trading platform named Huanhe.

The tech conglomerate has rolled out the Huanhe app — built on the company’s own Zhixin chain — on its Android application platform.

Its debut sales feature 300 audio NFTs created based on the Chinese talk show Shisanyao, set to be sold for USD 2.78 each.

Tencent is not the first Chinese tech giant that’s climbed aboard the NFT bandwagon. Alibaba affiliate Alipay sold 32,000 pieces of NFT artwork within a day in June 2021. Chinese online shopping platform Taobao, owned by Alibaba, also sold NFTs at its annual shopping festival.


Keywords: NFT, product launch, trading platform
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

