|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

TechPay to launch new digital coin

Monday 11 April 2022 11:59 CET | News

Blockchain platform TechPay has announced it is gearing up to launch the TechPay Coin.

The blockchain has said that such a coin could be utilised by telecommunication, finance, and logistics sectors, and will reportedly be supported by direct acyclic graph (DAG) technology.

TechPay Coin is also Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) compatible, which allows it to support smart contracts, NFTs and dApps. This utility will add to TechPay’s adoption, with hopes of increasing its demand and market value.

The company has stated how its coin offers 10-fold more security than competing PoS chains. As an example of this, TechPay Coin ran tests that generated 500,000 blocks and validated 2.5 million transactions without a single transaction failure or reversal. TechPay has since announced that it is to launch a blockchain-based payment gateway system in 2023.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital currency, cryptocurrency, blockchain, Ethereum, smart contracts, NFT
Categories: Cryptocurrencies
Companies:
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Blockchain News & Cryptocurrencies News

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like