Sygnum partners with Societe Generale-FORGE to expand B2B offerings

Thursday 23 January 2025 12:20 CET | News

Sygnum, a digital asset banking group, has partnered with Societe Generale-FORGE to improve its business-to-business (B2B) platform.

 

As part of this initiative, the EUR CoinVertible (EURCV), a MiCA-regulated stablecoin, will become available to over 20 partner banks on Sygnum’s platform starting in the first quarter of 2025. The adoption of the EURCV stablecoin aligns with Sygnum’s strategy to expand its B2B operations across Europe. With the implementation of MiCA regulations, the bank aims to extend its network beyond Switzerland by integrating institutional grade stablecoins like EURCV into its offerings. This collaboration also enhances Sygnum’s relationship with SG-Forge.

 

EUR CoinVertible: a MiCA-compliant stablecoin 

Introduced in 2023 on the Ethereum blockchain, EURCV is a 100% collateralised stablecoin classified as an e-money token under MiCA regulations. It allows seamless transfers between counterparties without requiring prior approval, improving accessibility and usability for financial institutions. These features make EURCV a secure tool for bridging traditional financial institutions with the digital asset ecosystem, supporting broader adoption and innovative use cases. 

Sygnum has experienced noteworthy growth in recent years. In January 2025, the firm completed a USD 58 million funding round, achieving a post-money valuation exceeding USD 1 billion. In June 2024, Sygnum had 20 partner banks and financial institutions on its B2B platform, including institutions such as PostFinance, ZugerKB, and VZ Depotbank. 

Sygnum officials emphasised the importance of regulatory frameworks in supporting institutional adoption of digital assets in Europe. They noted that MiCA provides a robust legal foundation for the crypto industry, encouraging more banks to evaluate and adopt cryptocurrencies. They further highlighted that integrating regulated custodians and products like the EURCV stablecoin into Sygnum’s platform allows the firm to meet the growing needs of its B2B partners and their clients. 

In turn, representatives from Societe Generale-FORGE talked about the partnership’s progression since the MakerDAO transaction in 2023. They described the introduction of EURCV on Sygnum’s platform as a significant step in promoting regulated stablecoins for institutional use, further driving digital asset adoption in Europe.


Source: Link


Keywords: cryptocurrency, stablecoin, partnership, B2B payments
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: Societe Generale-FORGE, Sygnum
Countries: Switzerland
Societe Generale-FORGE

|

Sygnum

|
