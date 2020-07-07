Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Switzerland-based Incore Bank partners with Kraken crypto exchange

Tuesday 7 July 2020 12:58 CET | News

Incore Bank has signed an agreement with crypto exchange Kraken to enable clients access to both currency spaces. 

Under the terms of the agreement, Kraken clients will be able to access the banking services of Incore Bank. Private and institutional clients will be able to transfer their fiat assets via Incore to the crypto exchange. Incore Bank launched its crypto strategy in 2020. It offers banks services in trading and custody of digital assets.

At first, Kraken clients can feed their accounts in EUR. Starting in the third quarter of 2020, the offer will be extended to CAD, CHF, EUR, and GBP. Support for these currencies will ensure that traders and investors can start trading against Kraken’s listed crypto assets.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Incore Bank, Kraken, Switzerland, crypto exchange, currency, banking services, fiat assets, crypto, trading, custody, digital assets
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: Switzerland
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like