Stripe test lets users get paid in crypto

Creators who earn money through monetization features on the platform can now get their earnings in USD Coin (USDC).
Stripe is piloting the crypto payout option through the company’s payment processor, Stripe Connect, that customers can integrate into their online platform or marketplace. Crypto payouts will occur over the Polygon network, a blockchain tied to Ethereum that allows for faster and more efficient transactions. After receiving their funds, users can choose to store their earnings in Polygon or exchange it for another currency.
Stripe also says it hopes to support crypto payouts in over 120 countries by the end of 2022, but it’s unclear when it plans on expanding this feature to customers outside of Twitter.
Twitter recently started testing a creator dashboard on iOS, letting users keep track of their earnings, which they can only withdraw once they’ve earned USD 50. So far, Twitter has limited options for creators to make money. Followers can pay to gain access to Ticketed Spaces, purchase Super Follows, or sign up for a creator’s paid newsletter.
