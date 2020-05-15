Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Streak enters US market with code-free algorithmic trading

Friday 15 May 2020 06:18 CET | News

Streak, an algorithmic trading provider for retail investors, has announced the availability of its Streak application in the US.

The company, which already counts 300,000 retail investors as clients and has handled over half a billion dollars in trading turnover, will now provide American users access to a range of trading functionalities for multiple asset classes, allowing them to find new trading inspiration, build strategies, etc.

Streak has developed a platform where users can convert their trading ideas into algorithms without having to write code, can check the historical performance of their ideas and trades, back test these algorithms to check their viability, and deploy them to perform paper trades or fully automated algo trades.

As part of the launch, Streak has currently added support for multiple US brokers for US equity trade execution, and also supports crypto-trading across ten different venues including Coinbase, Kraken and partnered exchanges like Deribit and Binance. The company is also releasing its global mobile application next quarter along with support for more brokers and markets.

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Coinbase, Kraken, Deribit, Binance, crypto trading, cryptocurrency, trading platform, technology, Streak, US
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like