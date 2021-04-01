|
News

StormGain launches mobile-based cloud miner

Thursday 1 April 2021 15:37 CET | News

StormGain has announced the launch of a mobile-based cloud miner, enabling integrated account trading. 

The feature will allow users to mine crypto directly from their phones. StormGain's value proposition provides risk-free cloud mining opportunities since all mining is done through remote cloud servers. Customers must install the StormGain app on their smartphones or download the desktop version that offers many of the same features. Once an account is created, the Bitcoin miner can be activated. Before using the cryptocurrencies, a minimum amount of USDT 10 (Tether) is required. As soon as the threshold is exceeded, the cryptocurrency can easily be traded and exchanged via StormGain.

The mined funds cannot be withdrawn, they can only be traded, but all profits made by this belong to the user and can be transferred from their account at any time. StormGain's trading product is commission-free and also enables fiat-based crypto purchases. The mining rewards and daily income are proportional to users' trading volume, with a limit of BTC 0.0318 per day. StormGains cloud miner distributes the rewards based on the number of people with a stake in the product. The winnings are distributed every 30-40 minutes and the transfer to the user’s trading account is made in less than 72 hours.


Keywords: cryptocurrency, mining, cryptocurrency exchange, cloud
Categories: Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies | Cryptocurrencies
Countries: United Kingdom






