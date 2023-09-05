Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

South Korea's Hana Bank partners with BitGo on digital asset services

Tuesday 5 September 2023 14:57 CET | News

South Korea-based bank Hana has started to collaborate with BitGo to offer digital asset custody services from the latter half of 2024.

 

Hana’s new digital asset custody services will operate using BitGo’s blockchain security technology. The two companies did not provide any further information on the services the partnership will provide.

South Korea-based bank Hana has started to collaborate with BitGo to offer digital asset custody services from the latter half of 2024.

The partnership is expected to be an important turning point in raising the standards of the domestic digital asset market to a global level and encouraging institutional participation in the market, as pe the press release. Hana is one of South Korea’s top five banking institutions, having earned a net profit of over 3.16 trillion Korean won (USD 2.4 billion) in 2022.

Digital asset custodian BitGo has clients, including Nike, in over 50 countries. The California-based company said in the press release that it has decided to expand in South Korea given the country’s favourable regulatory environment.

BitGo is also launching an office in South Korea in the latter half of 2024, after preparing the necessary licenses under local regulations. In August 2023, the company completed a USD 100 million Series C funding round, with its valuation standing at USD 1.75 billion.

In July 2023, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission announced that it will push to amend the electronic securities laws to include blockchain-powered security tokens within its regulatory framework.

More news from Hana Bank

In February 2020, Hana Bank has announced the launch of its global mobile banking service in Hong Kong, making it one of the first Korean lenders to provide such service in the global financial hub.

The Global 1Q app is available for use in Hong Kong now in addition to countries that include Canada, China, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Panama, and Vietnam. The service was launched in Canada in 2015.

The app automatically recognises the country of the user’s current location, allowing access to the service by logging in. It also uses a mobile one-time password solution that resolves issues related to battery discharge. 

The OTP solution enables immediate cash wiring upon the user’s request. It allows the user access to the service without having to download an additional app.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital assets, blockchain, banking, regulation
Categories: DeFi & Crypto & Web3
Companies: BitGo, Hana Bank
Countries: Korea, Republic of
This article is part of category

DeFi & Crypto & Web3

::: more

BitGo

|

Hana Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on BitGo and other articles related to BitGo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like