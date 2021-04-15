Societe Generale issues Security Token on Tezos

The securities were fully subscribed by Societe Generale Assurances. This operation follows in the footsteps of a first covered bond Security Token issuance worth EUR 100 million on the Ethereum blockchain, settled in euros in April 2019, and of a second covered bond Security Token issuance worth EUR 40 million this time settled in Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) issued by Banque de France, in May 2020.
This transaction completes a new step in the development of Societe Generale – Forge, a regulated subsidiary of Societe Generale Group, aiming at offering by 2022 crypto assets structuring, issuing, exchange, and custody services to the Group’s professional clients. This new experimentation, performed in accordance with best market practices, demonstrates the legal, regulatory, and operational feasibility of issuing more complex financial instruments (structured products) on public blockchain. It leverages on this disruptive technology which enables increased efficiency and fluidity of financial transactions: unprecedented capacity of product structuration, shortened time-to-market, automated corporate actions, increased transparency and speed in transactions, and settlements, as well as reduced cost and number of intermediaries.
Societe Generale – Forge enables Security Tokens to be directly integrated to conventional banking systems interfaced with SWIFT format.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions