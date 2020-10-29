|
Societe Generale - Forge selects ConsenSys for CBDC experiments

Thursday 29 October 2020

France-based digital capital markets platform Societe Generale – Forge has selected ConsenSys to provide technology and services for its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot activities.

As part of this partnership, Societe Generale - Forge will continue to build upon its recent achievements such as the issuance of a EUR 100 million covered bond on blockchain in 2019, and the issuance of a EUR 40 million bond that was settled with a CBDC in 2020, a joint project with the Banque de France, the French central bank.

ConsenSys will provide technology and expertise to Societe Generale - Forge, focusing in particular on CBDC issuance and management, delivery versus payment, and cross-ledger interoperability, according to the official press release.


